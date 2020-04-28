Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.