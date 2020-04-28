Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in AFLAC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of AFL opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.