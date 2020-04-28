Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

