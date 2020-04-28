Bridgeworth LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

