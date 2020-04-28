Carlson Capital Management Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

