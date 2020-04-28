Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.