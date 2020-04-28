Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,025.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,900.12.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

