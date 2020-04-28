Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 103,073 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $163.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $213.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

