EULAV Asset Management Has $30.99 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,376 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $30,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,084,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

CHD opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

