Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

