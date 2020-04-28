Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,723 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $293.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.43 and its 200-day moving average is $342.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.