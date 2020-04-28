Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

