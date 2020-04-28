Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 256 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.