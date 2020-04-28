Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AXA raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

