Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of V opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

