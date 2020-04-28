Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

