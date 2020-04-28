Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $44.08 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

