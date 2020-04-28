VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

