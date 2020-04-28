Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $425.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.07.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

