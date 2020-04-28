Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Declines By 56.0%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $46,741.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 166,833 shares of company stock worth $1,581,115. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

