Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.