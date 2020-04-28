Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Decreases By 27.2%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCON. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.07.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreases By 27.2%
