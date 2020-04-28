Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $876.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

