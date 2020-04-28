Bank of America Corp DE Has $564,000 Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vicor were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,453,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

