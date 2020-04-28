Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

