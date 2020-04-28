Brightworth Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brightworth lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

