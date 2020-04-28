Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.8% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 295.5% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 42,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 59,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

XOM opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.