Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $517.10 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.49 and a 200-day moving average of $552.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

