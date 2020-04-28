Eastern Bank Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

