Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

NYSE:WSO opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

