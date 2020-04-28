Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is one of 45 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bain Capital Specialty Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 49.55% 8.32% 3.41% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors -27.47% -48.72% -9.37%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors 77 126 108 2 2.11

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 36.54%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million $98.08 million 6.30 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors $310.96 million -$118.21 million 4.74

Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s peers have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.4% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance peers beat Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.