Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.07.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total value of $1,263,580.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $547.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $574.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

