Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 804 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

