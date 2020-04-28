Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

