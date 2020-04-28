iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the period.

EFA opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

