Delta Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 134,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

