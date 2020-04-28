Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

