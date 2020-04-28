Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 74.0% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 23.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 25.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

