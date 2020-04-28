Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in FedEx by 88.3% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.3% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

