Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APD opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

