EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NYSE EOG opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

