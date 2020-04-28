Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

NYSE YUM opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

