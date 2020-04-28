Clarius Group LLC Has $247,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

ORLY opened at $389.50 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

