Cognios Capital LLC Reduces Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 0.9% of Cognios Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,628,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

