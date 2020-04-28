$17.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report sales of $17.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $18.52 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $74.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.16 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.56 billion to $76.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Shares of C opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

