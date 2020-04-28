Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $182.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.97. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

