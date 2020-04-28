Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $11,894,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $12,907,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

