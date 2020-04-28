Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.