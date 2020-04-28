Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 29,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.54.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.