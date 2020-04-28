GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.